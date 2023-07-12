Where Dylan Mulvaney Went After Not Feeling Safe in the US

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a TikTok video revealing a trip was made to Peru in part because he said there have been safety issues following the boycott campaign against Bud Light.

"Okay, surprise," Mulvaney said in the TikTok video. “I’m in Peru! I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this so beautiful?”

"I came here to feel something. And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy, it was wild,” Mulvaney explained. "I’ve seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually."

Mulvaney then said no kiss has happened yet during the trip but "I'm holding out hope."

Mulvaney has kept a lower profile since the fallout from the promotional campaign Bud Light did with Mulvaney to mark a year of "girlhood," even though Mulvaney is a biological man. In a recent video, Mulvaney criticized Bud Light for not defending their decision to send the commemorative can because he has never felt so alone as during the backlash.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all,” Mulvaney said, “because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want.”

"And the hate doesn't end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community. And we're customers, too," he added.

Bud Light sales continue to reach historic lows as Modelo has once again been the number one selling beer for the second month in a row.