Tipsheet

DC City Council Chairman: There's No Crime Crisis, But...

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 10, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

Washington, D.C. City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) testified to Congress earlier this year there is no crime crisis in the nation's capital but is now admitting criminals are able to get a get away with murder.

While Mendelson then goes on to blame the city's police department for not closing murder cases, it is a honest admission that is a far cry to what he was trying to downplay when being grilled by House Republicans.

"Well, when kids are talking about how they're not going to get locked up is because they know the police aren't going to close the case...Most robberies are not solved. Half of solved are not solved very quickly. You can get away with murder in this city, but that's true of a lot place. But increasing the the case closure rate has the quickest deterrent effect," Mendelson said.

Mendelson then took issue when asked if the city council bears any responsibility for the Metropolitan Police Department being hamstrung or attempting to pass legislation that would give criminals more rights than their victims.

"The Council does not investigate murders. The Council is not the one who determines who is the suspect...No, we are not responsible for the case closure rate," he added, saying he has not heard from D.C. police they need more resources to help with cases.

"If [Mendelson] believes that detectives closing cases is the key to reducing crime, why doesn’t he care that there are 150 fewer detectives now than there were in 2020, before he and [Charle Allen] decided to decimate MPD?" the D.C. Police Union tweeted in response to Mendelson's comment.


