Media Matters Goes to Moms for Liberty Event...to Report on the Food

Madeline Peltz, the deputy director of Rapid Response for Media Matters, attended the Moms for Liberty conference in Philadelphia did a deep dive into how much food was given to the attendees because it apparently shows the organization has more money than they know what to do with.

"They fed us elaborate wedding reception style meals multiple times a day for four days. It was frankly, surreal," Peltz tweeted, with photos of the food that was served.

M4L is clearly swimming in cash and doesn't know what to do with it.



They fed us elaborate wedding reception style meals multiple times a day for four days. It was frankly, surreal pic.twitter.com/JmwZqDbda8 — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) July 7, 2023

"Tickets were $249. Needless to say, that could not possibly come close to covering the cost of the elaborate amenities offered by [Moms for Liberty]. The whole show of it all was a thin veneer overlaying a bed of conspiracy theories, hate, and fearmongering," she continued.

"The tables were decked out with white tablecloths, multiple sets of utensils, and floral centerpieces. It was like walking into a wedding reception three times a day," Peltz wrote.

She went on to say the Moms for Liberty event was "conference was unquestionably more uncomfortable than when I went to TPUSA's Young Women's Leadership Summit earlier in June, which didn't offer a single meal or cup of coffee."

Peltz was mocked by users on Twitter for dedicating a whole piece about the food as supposedly an example of how much money the new group has on hand.

What’s hilarious is we all praised @Moms4Liberty (in addition to their childcare offering) for being such good stewards of $—there was no alcohol provided (unlike every other conference or gala I’ve ever been to), there were cash bars for those who wanted it and little waste. https://t.co/d4oVHuwU6h — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 7, 2023

Fat Media Matters girl "infiltrated" the Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia and wrote an article about how good the food was even though she's a picky eater. Her biggest complaint: when Trump spoke in late afternoon, there wasn't yet another meal.



Now that's an exposé! https://t.co/hQEXSKgNj6 — James Lindsay, America's Top Mom (@ConceptualJames) July 7, 2023



