John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine
Viciously Murdered Afghan Interpreter Laid to Rest
Is This Who the White House Is Blaming for Cocainegate?
FLASHBACK: When the Biden White House Called Ukraine's Latest Bomb Delivery a 'War...
House Oversight Gets Their Briefing Date for Cocainegate
'STUNNING': How Much 'Sound of Freedom' Is Projected to Make
Blizzard Outbreak in the Press, Biden Defies His Decency Declaration, and Swimming Pools...
Nassar Victims Speak Out After Disgraced Sports Doctor Stabbed Multiple Times
It Turns Out Biden Isn't Such a Nice Guy After All. Will That...
U.S. Attorney Weiss Causing All Sorts of Distrust in Hunter Biden Case as...
DeSantis Says 'Bidenomics' Fuels a 'Politicized Economy'
University at Center of SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case Will Give Free Tuition to...
She’s Not a Biologist, Just a Simple Supreme Court Justice
GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Raises $2.2 Million to Beat Sherrod Brown
Tipsheet

Media Matters Goes to Moms for Liberty Event...to Report on the Food

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 10, 2023 5:15 PM
@peltzmadeline

Madeline Peltz, the deputy director of Rapid Response for Media Matters, attended the Moms for Liberty conference in Philadelphia did a deep dive into how much food was given to the attendees because it apparently shows the organization has more money than they know what to do with.

"They fed us elaborate wedding reception style meals multiple times a day for four days. It was frankly, surreal," Peltz tweeted, with photos of the food that was served.

"Tickets were $249. Needless to say, that could not possibly come close to covering the cost of the elaborate amenities offered by [Moms for Liberty]. The whole show of it all was a thin veneer overlaying a bed of conspiracy theories, hate, and fearmongering," she continued.

"The tables were decked out with white tablecloths, multiple sets of utensils, and floral centerpieces. It was like walking into a wedding reception three times a day," Peltz wrote.

She went on to say the Moms for Liberty event was "conference was unquestionably more uncomfortable than when I went to TPUSA's Young Women's Leadership Summit earlier in June, which didn't offer a single meal or cup of coffee."

Peltz was mocked by users on Twitter for dedicating a whole piece about the food as supposedly an example of how much money the new group has on hand.

Recommended

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown


Tags: LEFTISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
U.S. Attorney Weiss Causing All Sorts of Distrust in Hunter Biden Case as His 'Story Continues to Change' Rebecca Downs
The One Line in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent That Guts Her Whole Argument Matt Vespa
Not Sure Why Anyone Would Travel on That Titanic Submersible After This Video Matt Vespa
'STUNNING': How Much 'Sound of Freedom' Is Projected to Make Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown