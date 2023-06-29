'Severe Disappointment': Biden Laments SCOTUS Decision Ending Institutional Racism
You Won't Be Surprised at How CNN Is Describing Rioters in France

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 29, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Rioting has broken out in Nanterre, France, which is to the northwest of Paris over a controversial police killing of a 17-year-old Algerian male during a stop.

Violent riots have now entered their second night in the area, with schools, police stations, and town halls being set on fire and destroyed, along with crowds fighting with police.

By all accounts, these actions are not protests. They are riots. Anyone who is honest can tell you that, whether the police action was justified or not. More information needs to be released regarding that. 

But enter CNN's Thursday morning report on the situation. In both their tweet promoting the segment and within the segment itself, the word "riot" is not used but instead they say "protesters" took part in "protests." The closest CNN calls it riots is also describing the situation as "unrest."

It is hilarious to see CNN's style guide for violent actions being perpetuated by anyone who is not in a MAGA hat. They can't bring themselves to accurately describe the reality on the ground, even in another country, because their ideology  will not allow it. 

