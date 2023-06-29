You Won't Be Surprised at How CNN Is Describing Rioters in France

Rioting has broken out in Nanterre, France, which is to the northwest of Paris over a controversial police killing of a 17-year-old Algerian male during a stop.

Violent riots have now entered their second night in the area, with schools, police stations, and town halls being set on fire and destroyed, along with crowds fighting with police.

🇫🇷 EN DIRECT - La tension monte à #Nanterre. Un feu est allumé dans un bâtiment. (Clément Lanot - CL Press) pic.twitter.com/lBnwdgshIn — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 29, 2023

Paris: Rioters in the banlieue (suburb) of Nanterre set fires after a 17-year-old driver ignoring police orders was shot dead. Activists are trying to make this a BLM George Floyd-style moment. pic.twitter.com/pVLJfKdX7Y — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2023

BREAKING: Continued riots in Nanterre, France, over police killing of teenager. pic.twitter.com/MdsBfJvDxq — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

By all accounts, these actions are not protests. They are riots. Anyone who is honest can tell you that, whether the police action was justified or not. More information needs to be released regarding that.

But enter CNN's Thursday morning report on the situation. In both their tweet promoting the segment and within the segment itself, the word "riot" is not used but instead they say "protesters" took part in "protests." The closest CNN calls it riots is also describing the situation as "unrest."

Police stations, town halls and schools were set alight across France on Wednesday, the second night of protests following the fatal police shooting of a teenage boy that was captured on video.



Follow live update: https://t.co/g65BX3EepX pic.twitter.com/Q5wqS5Y7FT — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2023

It is hilarious to see CNN's style guide for violent actions being perpetuated by anyone who is not in a MAGA hat. They can't bring themselves to accurately describe the reality on the ground, even in another country, because their ideology will not allow it.