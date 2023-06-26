MTG Gives Details on Her 'Tense Conversation' With Lauren Boebert

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gave her side of the story on the increasing tension between her and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) that spilled out onto the House floor over Boebert trying to force her impeachment vote for President Joe Biden instead of signing on to Greene's resolution.

It was reported and Greene later confirmed she called Boebert a "little b*tch" during their "tense conversation" on the House floor. The Daily Beast reported Greene alleged that Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment,” to which Boebert said that she hadn’t read Greene’s resolution.

"Well, you know, I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press. But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s, in fact, what I said. But here’s the real issue. I’ve introduced articles of impeachment, and each time I do so, along with my other bills, I communicate with all of my Republican colleagues and ask for support by asking their co-sponsorship, because I co-sponsor many other Republicans’ bills," Greene said to Fox News.

"I’d asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and, apparently, refused to do so," she continued. "Then, when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privilege resolution, without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so, except Speaker McCarthy and, apparently, a few others, yeah, we had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it. But this is unfortunate that this becomes public on the House floor.”