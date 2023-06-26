Don't Buy the Media
KJP Touts 'Transparent' White House While Refusing to Answer Questions About Hunter Biden
So, That's Why a Russian Mercenary Chief Tried to Oust Putin
Fox News Unveils New Primetime Lineup
Joe and Hunter Biden’s Middle Finger to America
DeSantis Unveils His 'No Excuses' Plan to Tackle Border Crisis and Cartels
Good Guy With a Gun Stops Man Shooting Up Las Vegas Building Lobby
Kinzinger-Approved False Flags, Racist Cartoons, and Another Insensitive Sports Mascot
Latest Sponsorship Shows Bud Light Has Learned Nothing From Boycott
Maine Lobstermen Stick It to Federal Government
Judge Rejects Transgender Plaintiffs’ Bid to Change Sex on Birth Certificates
Pelosi: This Clarence Thomas Character Lacks Integrity
Democratic Trans State Senator Announces Bid for Congress
Too Hot for Solar Panels?
Tipsheet

MTG Gives Details on Her 'Tense Conversation' With Lauren Boebert

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 26, 2023 3:45 PM
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gave her side of the story on the increasing tension between her and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) that spilled out onto the House floor over Boebert trying to force her impeachment vote for President Joe Biden instead of signing on to Greene's resolution.

It was reported and Greene later confirmed she called Boebert a "little b*tch" during their "tense conversation" on the House floor. The Daily Beast reported Greene alleged that Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment,” to which Boebert said that she hadn’t read Greene’s resolution.

"Well, you know, I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press. But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s, in fact, what I said. But here’s the real issue. I’ve introduced articles of impeachment, and each time I do so, along with my other bills, I communicate with all of my Republican colleagues and ask for support by asking their co-sponsorship, because I co-sponsor many other Republicans’ bills," Greene said to Fox News.

"I’d asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and, apparently, refused to do so," she continued. "Then, when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privilege resolution, without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so, except Speaker McCarthy and, apparently, a few others, yeah, we had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it. But this is unfortunate that this becomes public on the House floor.”

Recommended

What Is Biden’s Obsession With Using F-16s to Kill Other Americans? Kurt Schlichter
Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Biden’s Obsession With Using F-16s to Kill Other Americans? Kurt Schlichter
Six Ways Biden’s Presidency Is Exposing the Obama Myth Sponsored By AMAC
Maine Lobstermen Stick It to Federal Government Rebecca Downs
So, That's Why a Russian Mercenary Chief Tried to Oust Putin Matt Vespa
Did You Catch the White House Attempt to Move the Goalposts on Biden Businesses? Spencer Brown
An NFL Player Being Cleared on Rape Charges Reveals One Nasty Fact About the Me Too Movement Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Is Biden’s Obsession With Using F-16s to Kill Other Americans? Kurt Schlichter