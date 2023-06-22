North Carolina DA Ruined an Officer's Career for Doing This to a Hardened Criminal

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense (LELD) posted a thread on their Twitter account explaining how one sheriff's deputy has been targeted by the local district attorney's office for how he brought a hardened criminal into custody.

LELD said suspect William Cane had been busted with cocaine, meth, and heroin and got charged with a felony probation violation, drug dealing in 2021. Later that same year, he was back on the streets dealing drugs again.

Then-Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Shaw pulled Cane over for speeding:

During the stop, Michael saw ammunition in Cain’s glove compartment. As a convicted felon, Cain was prohibited from possessing ammunition. It also raised Michael’s concern that Cain could be illegally carrying a firearm. Just then, Cain took off in the truck, leading deputies on a dangerous, 11-mile high speed pursuit until he crashed into a dark pond in a rural, unlit area. Michael and another deputy were able to get Cain into handcuffs on the edge of the pond, but not before Michael had to use force, by a minor “stunning” strike to the head, to get Cain safely arrested.

It is because of that strike to the head, the Brunswick County District Attorneys Office filed a charge for assault. Shaw had to resign from his position.

Shockingly, the local DA decided to charge Deputy Shaw with a crime for that minor use of necessary force.

In the time since, Shaw went to another county sheriff's office but was forced to leave after being with them less than a week.

"Shaw was forced to resign—leaving him unemployed while facing a long, expensive legal battle to clear his name.When he secured employment with another department and relocated his family, anti-police activists mobbed local officials and protested until he was again forced out," LELD said.