Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins
No Survivors: Missing Titanic Submersible Imploded
Why Haven't We Called Ted Lieu This Before?
Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He...
North Carolina DA Ruined an Officer's Career for Doing This to a Hardened...
'What Is a Woman?' Is More Important Than You Think
What San Francisco's Mayor Had to Say About DeSantis Describing Decay in Her...
'Stunning' Emails Show What Biden Administration Officials Knew About COVID Vaccines Very...
'Jeopardy!' Fans Stunned Contestants Were Stumped by This Easy Religious Clue
Riley Gaines: Female Swimmers Were ‘Forced’ to Share a Locker Room With a...
Biden Admin. Backs Down From 'Harmful and Unlawful' Trans Mandate After Losing Again...
Commentary: Don't Give the Predatory Left a Single Inch on SCOTUS 'Reforms'
DOJ Convicts Illegal Agents of China for Stalking Dissidents in the U.S.
Chairman Dick Durbin Reveals He's Moving Ahead With 'Ethics' Code for SCOTUS After...
Tipsheet

Gay Man Claimed He Was Set on Fire in a Hate Crime. Video Told a Different Story.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 22, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Scott Rowin, a 37-year-old in San Diego, has been making the rounds in local media claiming he had been the victim of a hate crime in the Hillcrest neighborhood. According to Rowin, he was on a walk when he heard two people yelling gay slurs. Rowin said he yelled things back at the two men, who then proceeded to set him on fire.

ABC 10 reported Rowin said he stopped, dropped, and rolled on the cement, patting himself and quickly putting out the flames. He suffered second-degree burns.

“Just in survival mode. Just in the zone, I have to save my life,” said Rowin.

But that's not the real story, according to San Diego Police. ABC 10 published another story explaining police discovered during the course of their investigation that security video showed Rowin was set on fire by a pregnant woman he was allegedly assaulting:

The department said the woman was bleeding and suffering from injuries when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just before midnight, police received a report on the 1200 block of Market Street from a man who said he was set on fire, the department said. 'Investigators determined that this man was the suspect who battered the pregnant woman from the earlier incident at 900 6th Avenue,' police said. 'Investigators have since determined the pregnant female was responsible for the burn injuries.'

San Diego Police say the video shows Rowin attacking the pregnant woman first.

"This is a complex investigation, and detectives are examining all aspects and allegations. The San Diego Police Department takes all crimes of violence extremely seriously. We recognize the community’s interest in this case and are working to balance transparency with protecting the active criminal investigations."

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown

Rowin posted an image of the burns on his Instagram account, with the caption, "Yup ... this happened ... Gay bashed and set on fire by some random dudes." After publication of his story not adding up, he has since put his Instagram account on private.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown
John Kennedy Sums up the Senate Pride Hearing Perfectly Spencer Brown
What Is the DeSantis Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
America Wake Up to Woke Victor Davis Hanson
Biden Admin. Backs Down From 'Harmful and Unlawful' Trans Mandate After Losing Again in Court Rebecca Downs
What San Francisco's Mayor Had to Say About DeSantis Describing Decay in Her City Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Plea Deal When He Did Spencer Brown