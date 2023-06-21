Hawai'i Is Pretty Cool and Totally in The Chi-Coms’ Crosshairs
Galileo Would Be Spinning in His Grave If He Found Out Scientists Were...
Jim Jordan Mocks Sheila Jackson Lee's 'Ridiculous' Attempt to Smear Durham
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off.
Trump Executed His Strategy to Survive His Indictments Politically...and It's Worked Out
Top Obama Aide Tried to Invoke Jesus Christ Into the Illegal Immigration Debate....
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip...
Latest Numbers Show 'Biggest Weekly Fall' Since Bud Light Boycott Began
OceanGate CEO Explains Why He Didn't Want to Hire Experienced 'Ex-Military Submariners'
Red Rising: Florida GOP Registration Advantage Over Democrats Rises To...
DeSantis Continues to Call Out Democratic Failures in California, This Time From San...
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden
Consistent Christians Oppose Abortion
Three Questions for Biden’s Newest Regulator
Tipsheet

CBP Releases Border Encounter Numbers for When Title 42 Was Lifted

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 21, 2023 11:00 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced during the month of May, which saw a dramatic shift with Title 42 no longer being enforced, Border Patrol encountered 169,244 illegal immigrants between ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, a decrease of 25 percent from May 2022 but still higher than in years past.

Customs officers, who control the ports of entry, recorded 35,317 encounters at the southern border ports of entry, including 28,696 individuals who presented with CBP One appointments. Under the Biden administration, migrants in Mexico can try to secure a CBP One appointment to present themselves at a port of entry to claim asylum.

CBP’s total encounters along the country's southern border in May were 204,561.

As usual, CBP's numbers do not count the number of "gotaways," which are still significantly high. 

"As a result of comprehensive planning and preparation efforts, there has been a significant reduction in encounters along the Southwest border since the return to full Title 8 immigration enforcement on May 12. As we continue to execute our plans –including delivering strengthened consequences for those who cross unlawfully while expanding access to lawful pathways and processes– we will continue to monitor changes in encounter trends and adjust our response as necessary," said Senior Official Performing the Duties of CBP Commissioner Troy Miller.

Recommended

Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown

The Biden administration has taken a victory lap since there was no significant surge of illegal crossings at the southern border, but daily Border Patrol encounter numbers are still way above what is considered manageable.

Congressional Republicans have accused the Biden administration of violating the law by paroling so many people at the border through the CBP One app. Historically, paroling an individual and allowing them in the United States was on a case-by-case basis, now it is up to tens of thousands of people per month.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden Mia Cathell
When This Word Appears THREE Times in the Titanic Submersible Waiver, Maybe You Shouldn't Go Matt Vespa
Red Rising: Florida GOP Registration Advantage Over Democrats Rises To... Guy Benson
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip Has Enraged Beijing Leah Barkoukis
OceanGate CEO Explains Why He Didn't Want to Hire Experienced 'Ex-Military Submariners' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown