Another Congressional Staffer Attacked in the Nation's Capital

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 16, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) released a statement on Friday detailing how one of his staffers was attacked by two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, outside his place of residence after the conclusion of Congressional Baseball Game.

"Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman,” said Finstad. "Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.

"In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior," he continued. "It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets."

The attack happened in the Navy Yard neighborhood, which is a popular place to live for congressional staffers due to its close proximity to Capitol Hill. Despite Navy Yard being considered a nice area to live, it has seen a rise in crime in recent years.

Wednesday's attack happened after a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was stabbed when he and another friend were walking in D.C. The staffer's friend had to tackle the assailant in order to save the staffer's life.

