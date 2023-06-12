The Two-Tiered Justice System
Is This Brand the Next One to Suffer the 'Dylan Mulvaney' Treatment?
Biden Preparing Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan: Report
What Happened to the Pitcher for the Blue Jays Is Why You Don't...
Why Can't We Confidently Say the Entire Trump Indictment Is True?
WATCH: Chicago Residents Try to Attack Police Securing Area After Shooting
GOP Rep Has a Warning for Republicans After Trump Indictment
Biden Won't Stop Repeating This False Claim
Dershowitz Highlights the 'Key Issue Presented' by Trump Indictment
Gavin Newsom Is Conceding He Has to Amend the Constitution
Trans Cyclist Wins North Carolina Race Minutes Ahead of Runner-Up
The Ungrateful Left
It's Not Just the Usual Suspects Calling the Federal Indictment Against Trump 'Damning'...
Sherrod Brown Will Be Tough to Beat, But It Looks Like One Candidate...
Tipsheet

Tucker's Legal Team Responds to Fox News' Cease-and-Desist Letter

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 12, 2023 12:00 PM
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Tucker Carlson's legal team has responded to Fox News' cease-and-desist letter after the former host started posting video commentary on current events on his Twitter account, which has garnered millions of views. 

The network is accusing Carlson of breaching his contract, which he still has with them until the end of 2024.

"Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations," attorney Harmeet Dhillon told Axios.

"Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election," she continued. "Tucker will not be silenced by anyone ... He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so."

Dhillon said because of Fox News' actions, she decided to no longer appear on the channel.

"For all the friends who have been asking 'why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?' — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me," Dhillon explained. "And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence [Tucker Carlson]. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices."

Recommended

They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter

Justin Well, who was Carlson's executive producer and has also left Fox, announced Carlson will have a video response on Tuesday to the second indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter
Is This Brand the Next One to Suffer the 'Dylan Mulvaney' Treatment? Matt Vespa
It's Not Just the Usual Suspects Calling the Federal Indictment Against Trump 'Damning' and 'Devastating' Guy Benson
Biden Preparing Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan: Report Spencer Brown
Dershowitz Highlights the 'Key Issue Presented' by Trump Indictment Leah Barkoukis
WATCH: Chicago Residents Try to Attack Police Securing Area After Shooting Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter