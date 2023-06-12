Tucker's Legal Team Responds to Fox News' Cease-and-Desist Letter

Tucker Carlson's legal team has responded to Fox News' cease-and-desist letter after the former host started posting video commentary on current events on his Twitter account, which has garnered millions of views.

The network is accusing Carlson of breaching his contract, which he still has with them until the end of 2024.

"Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations," attorney Harmeet Dhillon told Axios.

"Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election," she continued. "Tucker will not be silenced by anyone ... He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so."

Dhillon said because of Fox News' actions, she decided to no longer appear on the channel.

My friend and client @TuckerCarlson will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News. Scoop: Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter https://t.co/1vUCMoQXOa — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

"For all the friends who have been asking 'why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?' — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me," Dhillon explained. "And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence [Tucker Carlson]. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices."

Justin Well, who was Carlson's executive producer and has also left Fox, announced Carlson will have a video response on Tuesday to the second indictment of former President Donald Trump.