WATCH: Chicago Residents Try to Attack Police Securing Area After Shooting

Chicago residents became confrontational with the city's police in the aftermath of a shooting on Sunday, nearly starting an all-out brawl with officers who were working to secure the scene.

Video from the incident shows a small crowd shoving the officers and ripping up police tape, with one woman getting ready to swing a wooden board. When the woman brings up the board to swing at an officer, another pulls out his taser in response.

The video shows another man in a ski mask also holding a wooden board in a threatening manner. Towards the end of the video, the crowd starts to dissipate and civilians pulling others away from the police line.

after the shots fired the aftermath is never good pic.twitter.com/bzIA9jbHEK — JENNIFER DONNELL (@MzSunnshyne) June 11, 2023

Fox 32 reports a 20-year-old man, who was just about to turn 21, was killed in the drive-by shooting. He was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

In total for this past weekend, at least 31 people were shot, four of them fatally, according to the Chicago-Sun Times. Victims include a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while sitting on a porch, in addition to a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy who were all wounded in separate shootings on the city's South and West Sides.

#Chicago Day 161, 2023

10 shot, 0 fatally

1 late passing from 6/9 shooting



Jan 1 - June 10:

2023: 270 killed, 993 wounded

2022: 282 killed, 1079 wounded

2021: 302 killed, 1314 wounded

2020: 276 killed, 1088 wounded

2019: 224 killed, 860 wounded#ChicagoScanner — HeyJackass.com (@w_h_thompson) June 11, 2023



