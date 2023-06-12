Biden Preparing Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan: Report
Tipsheet

WATCH: Chicago Residents Try to Attack Police Securing Area After Shooting

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 12, 2023 10:00 AM
Chicago residents became confrontational with the city's police in the aftermath of a shooting on Sunday, nearly starting an all-out brawl with officers who were working to secure the scene.

Video from the incident shows a small crowd shoving the officers and ripping up police tape, with one woman getting ready to swing a wooden board. When the woman brings up the board to swing at an officer, another pulls out his taser in response.

The video shows another man in a ski mask also holding a wooden board in a threatening manner. Towards the end of the video, the crowd starts to dissipate and civilians pulling others away from the police line. 

Fox 32 reports a 20-year-old man, who was just about to turn 21, was killed in the drive-by shooting. He was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

In total for this past weekend, at least 31 people were shot, four of them fatally, according to the Chicago-Sun Times. Victims include a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while sitting on a porch, in addition to a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy who were all wounded in separate shootings on the city's South and West Sides.

