It's All About Electability
'What Our Nation Can Be': Tim Scott Announces Run for President
Why a Connecticut Supreme Court Nomination Got Very Messy. Hint: It Involves Justice...
Author of Tucker Carlson's Biography Says This Is Why Fox Fired the Popular...
What NAACP Leadership Really Thinks of Florida Under DeSantis
State Department Offers Counseling Over Email Glitch Misgendering Employees
Biden Thinks He Has the 'Authority' to Invoke 14th Amendment on Debt Ceiling
'Hostile to Black Americans': NAACP Issues Travel Warning for This State
When a Whistleblower Ain't a Whistleblower
Need Ceiling on U.S. Aid to Ukraine
NYC's New Plan to 'Crack Down' on Shoplifting Is Insane
NYC Mayor Adams Says Illegal Immigrants Should be Sent to Cities ‘Throughout the...
Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown
The Biggest Victims of the Border Crisis Are Mothers and Children
Tipsheet

Surprise! Illegal Immigrant Accused of Sex Crimes Was Protected by Sanctuary Policies

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 22, 2023 10:15 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

An illegal immigrant who has been in the United States since 2013 accused of recently robbing and sexually assaulting a woman has a long criminal record and "was repeatedly protected by sanctuary policies in Maryland," according to a former chief of staff at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Fox 5 reports Montgomery County police say 20-year-old Jose Hernandez-Espinal approached two women who were enjoying lunch in Silver Spring near a nature trail with a machete. Hernandez-Espinal allegedly sexually assaulted one of them and then stole their belongings.

Jon Feere, who is now the director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies, tweeted sources informed him about Hernandez-Espinal's criminal record, which started after he did not show up to his immigration court date in 2014. An order for him to be removed from the country was then issued. ICE did locate him when he was serving a 26-month sentence in Prince George's County jail for six counts of 2nd degree assault.

Due to the county's sanctuary policies, ICE was not notified when he was released despite putting a retainer on him. 

Recommended

Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson

ICE issued a warning in 2019 about the consequences of Montgomery and Prince George's Counties' sanctuary policies:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has repeatedly asked local jurisdictions to reconsider non-cooperation policies because those policies put politics before public safety. On Friday, ICE released more examples of foreign nationals with active ICE detainers who have been detained for serious criminal offenses in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. These individuals have not yet been released to the community to potentially reoffend, and ICE asks that they are transferred to its custody prior to that happening.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson
The GOP’s Festival of Losers Kurt Schlichter
What NAACP Leadership Really Thinks of Florida Under DeSantis Julio Rosas
New Poll Revealing Biden's Approval Rating Leaves CNN Host Stunned: 'Lowest for Any American President' Sarah Arnold
What the Hell Is Wrong With These People? Derek Hunter
Why a Connecticut Supreme Court Nomination Got Very Messy. Hint: It Involves Justice Barrett. Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Dems in Disarray: Flailing Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson