Another Major Business Can't Get Out of Crime-Ridden San Francisco Fast Enough

San Francisco is losing yet another big store in the downtown area because of the ongoing social decay due to the city's progressive policies, which has led to an increase in homelessness and crime, while lowering overall quality of life.

The San Francisco Standard reported Nordstrom is closing both of its locations in downtown San Francisco. The company's chief stores officer wrote to employees that "the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully."

The locations will close over the summer.

The Westfield mall and its owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement Nordstrom leaving "underscores the deteriorating situation in Downtown San Francisco."

"A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area," the statement said.

The toll of drug addiction and open air fentanyl markets in San Francisco; now major retailers like Whole Foods and Nordstrom are leaving. We returned two years later. 10pET @foxnews pic.twitter.com/ISsY0Knjul — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 2, 2023

The Standard noted 20 retailers have closed their locations in the downtown area since 2020.