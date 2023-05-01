Eric Adams Claims Greg Abbott Is Racist for Busing Migrants to Black-Run Cities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) released a statement on Monday claiming Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) is being racist against the country's black mayors for allowing processed and released migrants to be bused to the city of their choice. The statement was released ahead of Title 42 being lifted later this month, which is expected to cause an even bigger surge in illegal crossings.

"This weekend, we learned that Governor Abbott is once again deciding to play politics with people's lives by resuming the busing of asylum seekers to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities," said Adams.

Adams goes on to claim Abbott bused people against their will, though people choose their destination as it is either the city they want to get to or it helps get them closer to their final destination.

"Despite Abbott’s inhumane actions, New York City will continue to do all it can to handle this influx, but this crisis is more than one city can handle. With a vacuum of leadership from border states, we need the federal government to step in and provide us with support and to prevent this cruelty from continuing," Adams continued.

Adams campaigned during his run for mayor on New York City being a sanctuary city.

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

Abbott has reinforced popular crossing areas along the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas National Guardsmen and state troopers with the Department of Public Safety to deter crossings and intercept anyone who manages to cross the Rio Grande.