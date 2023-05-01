Lori Lightfoot Begs Texas to Stop Sending Migrants to Her Sanctuary City

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) begged Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for stating the state will have to send more buses of processed and released migrants that will increase after Title 42 is lifted on May 11.

"Chicago is a Welcoming City and we collaborate with County, State, and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way," Lightfoot wrote.

"We have simply no more shelter, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others..." she added.

Lightfoot noted Chicago, a self-declared sanctuary city, has taken in over 8,000 people since they started to arrive on the state-provided buses, a number that Texas has experienced on an almost on a daily basis since the start of the border crisis.

Today, @chicagosmayor sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott urging his administration to stop the inhumane and dangerous action of bussing migrants to Chicago.



We are aware that Texas is planning to resume bussing individuals and families to cities including Chicago. pic.twitter.com/jvBYygcH9A — Ryan Johnson (@Ryan_Johnson) April 30, 2023

In response to Lightfoot, Abbott told her if she wants people to stop coming to Chicago, then President Joe Biden needs to end the border crisis:

"If you truly want to 'work together to find a real solution' to this border crisis gripping our nation, you must call on the Biden Administration to do its job by securing our border, repelling the illegal immigrants flooding into our communities, classifying the Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and intercepting the deadly fentanyl that is endangering our country. You are right that 'this situation is completely untenable,' but this is not a Texas problem—this is a problem for the entire United States of America. Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities such as your 'Welcoming City,' along with Washington, D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia, to provide much-needed relief to our overrun border communities. Until President Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration, Texas will continue this necessary program."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) released a statement on Monday claiming Abbott was being a racist against the country's black mayors for allowing the migrants to be bused to the city of their choice.

"Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities," said Adams.