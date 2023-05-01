Ethics? Hypocritical Dems Think You Won't Notice This About Liberal Supreme Court Justices
Why AOC and Matt Gaetz Are Now Working Together
Everyone Is Preparing for War Between China and the United States
Vice Braces for Bankruptcy
Does CNN's Political Director Even Know His Colleagues?
The Debt Ceiling Is About to Crash, And Mr. Magoo Is Behind the...
Shut Down the Border or Shut Down Democrat Cities
The Debt Limit: Same Old Song
Who Turned the Lights Out? Joe Biden
Texas AG Puts Big Pharma Under the Microscope in New Investigation
'Shocking Deterioration': New Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light
Here's What the Military Is Doing About Balloon Spotted Over Hawaii
Trans Athlete Secures Overall Win in Women’s Cycling Event
Despite Biden's Boasts, Continued Worrisome Signs for US Economy
Pray for Our Country
Tipsheet

Lori Lightfoot Begs Texas to Stop Sending Migrants to Her Sanctuary City

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 01, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) begged Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for stating the state will have to send more buses of processed and released migrants that will increase after Title 42 is lifted on May 11.       

"Chicago is a Welcoming City and we collaborate with County, State, and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way," Lightfoot wrote.

"We have simply no more shelter, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others..." she added.                          

Lightfoot noted Chicago, a self-declared sanctuary city, has taken in over 8,000 people since they started to arrive on the state-provided buses, a number that Texas has experienced on an almost on a daily basis since the start of the border crisis.                                  

Recommended

'Shocking Deterioration': New Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light Leah Barkoukis

In response to Lightfoot, Abbott told her if she wants people to stop coming to Chicago, then President Joe Biden needs to end the border crisis:

"If you truly want to 'work together to find a real solution' to this border crisis gripping our nation, you must call on the Biden Administration to do its job by securing our border, repelling the illegal immigrants flooding into our communities, classifying the Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and intercepting the deadly fentanyl that is endangering our country. You are right that 'this situation is completely untenable,' but this is not a Texas problem—this is a problem for the entire United States of America. Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities such as your 'Welcoming City,' along with Washington, D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia, to provide much-needed relief to our overrun border communities. Until President Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration, Texas will continue this necessary program."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) released a statement on Monday claiming Abbott was being a racist against the country's black mayors for allowing the migrants to be bused to the city of their choice.

"Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities," said Adams.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Shocking Deterioration': New Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light Leah Barkoukis
The Michelle Obama Nightmare Scenario Kurt Schlichter
Everyone Is Preparing for War Between China and the United States Matt Vespa
Why AOC and Matt Gaetz Are Now Working Together Spencer Brown
MSNBC Show Host Mocking Conservative Justices Speaks Right to Alito's Point Rebecca Downs
The Disposable Biden John Nantz
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Shocking Deterioration': New Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light Leah Barkoukis