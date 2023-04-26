The One Group of Government Workers Cheering Tucker Carlson's Departure

Tucker Carlson being forced out at Fox News made waves in the media and political world, but as Politico found out, it also caused a wave of jubilation over at the Department of Defense.

Carlson routinely called out the leadership within the DoD for pushing woke policies and COVID-19 vaccine mandates on service members at the expense of military readiness, which unsurprisingly the higher-ups at the Pentagon did not appreciate.

In unnamed quotes to Politico, those in the DoD were happy to see Fox News remove Carlson from his popular show:

'We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people,' said one senior DoD official, who like others interviewed for this story was granted anonymity to discuss a politically sensitive topic. 'Good riddance,' said a second DoD official. Asked to respond to the news that DoD officials are pleased by his departure from Fox, Carlson responded by text message: 'Ha! I’m sure.' He declined to comment further. ... Carlson 'made a mockery' of the free press and 'repeatedly cherry-picked department policies and used them to destroy DoD as an institution,' said the first senior DoD official.

Carlson meanwhile seems to be enjoying the freedom of being able to spend time with his wife, according to the Daily Mail, saying, "I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years," before driving off in a golf cart. Carlson is reported to have met with his inner circle to plan his next move as many within the conservative movement want Carlson to continue his work.