Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again
Waltz Defends 'Sick and Tired' Americans Over Europe's Pathetic Burden Sharing
Biden's Energy Secretary Endorses Suicidal Mission for the U.S. Military
The Primetime Ratings Collapse Has Begun at Fox News
Will Middle America Go With Trump a Third Time?
From the Comfort of the White House Basement, Biden Seeks to Ruin the...
Kentucky Voters Abandon Democrats in Droves on Andy Beshear's Watch
Eric Swalwell on Gun Control: You're Either With Kids or Their Killers
The New Baby-Killers
A Reporter Caught Up With Tucker Carlson. Here's What He Had to Say.
Disney Sues DeSantis In Retaliation of the Governor's Efforts to Protect Florida From...
Democrats in Left-Wing State Strike Down Amendment to Bill to Cover De-Transition Care
Republican Governor Signs Permitless Concealed Carry Bill Into Law
Tim Scott Shows How Yet Another Biden Nominee Is Woefully Unqualified
Tipsheet

Nikki Haley Has Chosen a Side in Florida's Legal Battle Against Disney

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 26, 2023 4:30 PM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley voiced her support for Disney during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday by saying she would be happy to introduce them to the governor and state legislature so they could relocate Disney World.

Disney announced a lawsuit against the state of Florida for revoking their special district, which was revoked after the company publicly stated they were against the state law that prevents teachers from talking with their students about gender and sexual theories.

"This is obviously dramatically escalating the feud between Disney and Ron DeSantis. They’re alleging that Republican governor has waged a ‘relentless campaign to weaponize government power over the company.’ What is your reaction to that, as we still have yet to see him jump officially into the race?” Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked.

"You know, as governor, I took a double digit unemployment state and I turned it into an economic powerhouse. Businesses were my partners, because if you take care of your businesses, you take care of your economy, your economy takes care of your people and everyone wins. So, that’s the way we dealt with it," Haley said.

"South Carolina was a very anti-woke state, it still is. And if Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with ’em, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and the legislature that would welcome it," she added.

Recommended

Another Major Biden Crisis Is Looming Spencer Brown

On Twitter, Haley went a step further by saying South Carolina is "not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either."

In response, a senior aide to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared a clip of him bashing corporatism.


Tags: DISNEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Major Biden Crisis Is Looming Spencer Brown
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas
Biden's Energy Secretary Endorses Suicidal Mission for the U.S. Military Katie Pavlich
From the Comfort of the White House Basement, Biden Seeks to Ruin the GOP on This Issue in 2024 Matt Vespa
The Real Problem Fox News Now Has Matt Vespa
The New Baby-Killers Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Another Major Biden Crisis Is Looming Spencer Brown