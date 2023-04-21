The Good Thing About Fox News' Settlement With Dominion
Obnoxious Democrat Omitted One Key Detail in His Absurd Tweet Against Republicans
Is This Biden’s Next Shortage Crisis?
White House Claims McCarthy Debt Plan Will Give Kids Asthma and 'Literally Melt...
Here's What the NYT Found Scandalous About What the MT GOP Did to...
Of Course, Alec Baldwin and His Fake Spanish Wife Did This After the...
Expelled and Reinstated TN Reps Don't Get How Race Is Favored in the...
Relative of Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl Paints Grandfather As Racist
Why Canadian Lawmakers Are Being Roasted on Social Media
Kansas Senator Aims To Impeach Mayorkas Over Failed Border Policies
NYC Subway Attack Victim Slams AOC’s Call to Direct Police Funding to Teachers
Biden's Labor Secretary Nominee Remains in Peril After Brutal Takedown
NYC ICE ‘Mostly Booked’ Through 2033 for Illegal Immigrants Needing Court Dates
KJP Slapped With Twitter Community Notes for Ridiculous Claim About Parental Rights Law
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Trashes DeSantis for Leaving Florida in 'Misery and Despair'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 21, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/File

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has raised its criticisms against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), now taking aim at not just the man himself, but also the state that has become solidly red in recent years under his leadership.

In a press release on Friday, the Trump campaign said DeSantis is engaging "in a weeks-long shadow campaign for president boasting his playbook, Florida continues to tumble into complete and total delinquency and destruction."

The statement says Florida is now the worst state to raise a family in, to work, to retire, and to pay taxes, among many other subjects.

"The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair. He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents," said Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The statement is on top of Trump stating in a recent podcast interview that DeSantis was among the worst governors in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended

A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager

In response to the Trump campaign, Jeremy Redfern, deputy press secretary to DeSantis, posted an image showing the voter shift towards Republican across the state in his recent landslide election. DeSantis has previously stated he believes the recent election was the time for the voters in Florida to have their say if they approve of his first term and the significant margin of victory shows voters like his leadership, though Trump supporters say they want him to remain a full term in office before running for president.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager
Biden's Labor Secretary Nominee Remains in Peril After Brutal Takedown Rebecca Downs
Obnoxious Democrat Omitted One Key Detail in His Absurd Tweet Against Republicans Matt Vespa
Is This Biden’s Next Shortage Crisis? Spencer Brown
The Real Reason the Left Is Banning Gas-Powered Cars Katie Pavlich
KJP Slapped With Twitter Community Notes for Ridiculous Claim About Parental Rights Law Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager