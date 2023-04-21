Trump Campaign Trashes DeSantis for Leaving Florida in 'Misery and Despair'

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has raised its criticisms against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), now taking aim at not just the man himself, but also the state that has become solidly red in recent years under his leadership.

In a press release on Friday, the Trump campaign said DeSantis is engaging "in a weeks-long shadow campaign for president boasting his playbook, Florida continues to tumble into complete and total delinquency and destruction."

The statement says Florida is now the worst state to raise a family in, to work, to retire, and to pay taxes, among many other subjects.

INBOX: Trump releases a lengthy statement trashing DeSantis, claiming he's made "Florida...one of the least affordable states," "raised taxes...$1.5 billion," & one of the worst states to work, retire, raise kids, crime, rent, give birth, die, be a cop, teach, & pay energy bills pic.twitter.com/0FyYl98TM6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2023

"The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair. He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents," said Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The statement is on top of Trump stating in a recent podcast interview that DeSantis was among the worst governors in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Why do you think you’re a better choice than DeSantis?”



Trump: “ … he’s very high on crime … right at the top … he didn’t do well on Covid, he had more deaths than almost every country, in Florida.”

pic.twitter.com/jN3oGliaOW — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) April 21, 2023

In response to the Trump campaign, Jeremy Redfern, deputy press secretary to DeSantis, posted an image showing the voter shift towards Republican across the state in his recent landslide election. DeSantis has previously stated he believes the recent election was the time for the voters in Florida to have their say if they approve of his first term and the significant margin of victory shows voters like his leadership, though Trump supporters say they want him to remain a full term in office before running for president.



