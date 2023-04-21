Louisville Shooter's Manifesto Reported to Reveal Disturbing Motivations for Attack

The shooter who attacked coworkers at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky is reported to reveal the reasoning for killing people with an AR-15. He killed six people, wounded others, including officers, before police killed him in a gunfight.

The 25-year-old shooter laid out three key points in the manifesto, according to the Daily Mail: he wanted to kill himself, he wanted to prove how easy it was to buy a gun in Kentucky, and he wanted to highlight a mental health crisis in America. He bought the rifle days before the committing the attack.

WDRB reports the shooter's family say the man had mental health issues but there were no warning signs he was going to kill people. The family further reveals he was on medication for his mental health issues.

"...like many of his contemporaries, [he] had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act," according to the family's statement. "While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened."

Just before the attack, the shooter texted "I love you" to his family members.

🚨#BREAKING: Louisville metro police have just released bodycam footage from yesterday deadly mass shooting that killed 5 people and 8 others injured at a national bank pic.twitter.com/PWpGAnYywm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 11, 2023

The attack in Louisville came shortly after a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooting was carried out by a transgender individual, who also left behind a manifesto that is reported to say the Covenant School was specifically targeted for political and personal reasons.