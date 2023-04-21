Where There Is No System, There Is Only Power
Tipsheet

Relative of Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl Paints Grandfather As Racist

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 21, 2023 2:00 PM
CNN

Klint Ludwig, the grandson of Andrew Lester, went on CNN to claim his grandfather is a racist because he is a white, Christian male who watches Fox News in the aftermath of shooting a black teenager.      

"Do you believe your grandfather is racist?" Don Lemon asked.     

"I believe he holds racist tendencies, beliefs," Ludwig answered.     

"Why do you say that?" Lemon followed up.            

"He's just a stock, American, Christian male. That's just how they are. The conspiracies and weird random racist things they say...and it doesn't make sense. They're just scared," Ludwig said.

"I feel like a lot of people of that generation are caught up in this 24-hour news cycle of fear and paranoia perpetuated by some other news stations. He was fully into that, watching Fox News all day, everyday, blaring in his living room," he added. He said that is what led Lester to being afraid of black people.

Ludwig then blamed Lester's political beliefs for resulting in the two becoming distant.

On Ludwig's now-deleted Twitter biography, it stated:  "I am a human male. Hail Satan 'We don't have to listen to the lunatic ravings of this paranoid hippie,'" with "Trans rights, Abolish Prisons," and the abbreviations for All Cops Are B*stards and Black Lives Matter.

Ludwig's timeline before it was deleted was filled with pro-transgender tweets and praise for anti-police actions being taken in Atlanta, including calling for riots in response to a police shooting of an anti-police activist.


