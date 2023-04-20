Chicago Mayor-Elect Doubles Down Defending Youths Rioting in Downtown

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) continued to defend the rioting that broke out in the heart of downtown last weekend, which was caused by a large number of black youths causing mayhem in the Loop during the warm evenings. Damage to cars and buildings were done and people were attacked at random with Chicago police officers struggling to contain the violence. Two children were shot as a result of the chaos.

Johnson said it is counter-productive to demonize children and young people make "silly decisions."

"Demonizing children is wrong! We have to keep them safe as well. Have you ever taught middle school? I have. Have you ever raised young people? Do you understand the risks that young people take just because they are young? Do you that home plate is at the bottom of my stairs? I found that out when my son was sliding down those stairs trying to score! They're young, sometimes they make silly decisions! They do!" Johnson stated.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson doubles down on defending the rioters:



“Demonizing children is wrong!”

Johnson's initial statement about the riots first mentioned he does not support the "destructive activity" but claimed it was caused by young people who have "been starved of opportunities" in their neighborhoods.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities," Johnson said.

"Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome both residents and visitors. This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone," he added.