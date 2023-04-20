Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together
CNN Host Devastated Over Fox News Settling With Dominion Systems
The Stupidity of Artificial Intelligence
Promoting Lawlessness in Chicago
U.N.-Sanctioned Report Is a Blueprint for Filth, Degradation, and Lawlessness
Major ESPN Personality Breaks Rank on Issue of Trans Athletes in Women's Sports
Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America'
FDA Announces Major Changes to Covid Vaccine Schedule
One Stat Rarely Tells the Story
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Leads Bipartisan Resolution to Block VA Abortions
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working...
Alvin Bragg Loses Big Against Jim Jordan and Congressional Oversight, But It's Not...
The Civilized World Must Unite Against the Toxic Iranian Regime
Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor-Elect Doubles Down Defending Youths Rioting in Downtown

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 20, 2023 9:45 AM
Screenshot/NBC 5

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) continued to defend the rioting that broke out in the heart of downtown last weekend, which was caused by a large number of black youths causing mayhem in the Loop during the warm evenings. Damage to cars and buildings were done and people were attacked at random with Chicago police officers struggling to contain the violence. Two children were shot as a result of the chaos.

Johnson said it is counter-productive to demonize children and young people make "silly decisions."

"Demonizing children is wrong! We have to keep them safe as well. Have you ever taught middle school? I have. Have you ever raised young people? Do you understand the risks that young people take just because they are young? Do you that home plate is at the bottom of my stairs? I found that out when my son was sliding down those stairs trying to score! They're young, sometimes they make silly decisions! They do!" Johnson stated.

Johnson's initial statement about the riots first mentioned he does not support the "destructive activity" but claimed it was caused by young people who have "been starved of opportunities" in their neighborhoods.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities," Johnson said.

Recommended

Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis

"Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome both residents and visitors. This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone," he added.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
Cause and Effect: New Democrat-Passed Policies Will Cause Fresh Tax Headaches For Working Americans Guy Benson
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat Victor Davis Hanson
Biden Responds to McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Proposal in Typical Fashion Katie Pavlich
Who Really Cares About Dead Kids? Ann Coulter
Remember That After the Primary We Need to Work Together Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch: Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis