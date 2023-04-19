Trump Keeps Raking in Endorsements From Florida Republicans

Former President Donald Trump continues to increase the number of endorsements from members of Congress in his home state of Florida for his 2024 presidential run, making a preemptive dent against Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in his plans to get endorsements for his yet-to-be announced campaign for president.

Trump has seven endorsements from Florida's delegation, along with other members in both chambers from different parts of the country, compared to DeSantis' total of three endorsements from House representatives. Firebrands and rising stars within the GOP who have backed Trump include Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, and Cory Mills.

Rep. Greg Stube (R-FL) told Politico DeSantis' office never reached out to him until recently, but he decided to endorse Trump:

Just ask Stuebe, who told Playbook in a brief interview last night that DeSantis has never once reached out to him during his five years in Congress nor replied to his multiple attempts to connect. He recalled a recent news conference dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian where the governor’s aides initially invited him to stand alongside DeSantis, only to tell him that he wouldn’t be part of the event when he showed up. Trump, on the other hand, was the first person Stuebe remembers calling him in the ICU to wish him well after he was injured in a January tree-trimming accident. 'To this day I have not heard from Gov. DeSantis,' he said.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) endorsed Trump shortly after meeting with DeSantis, who was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to meet with Republican lawmakers.

“I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing,” Gooden said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, announced Rep. Laurel Lee endorsed DeSantis for president in a press release.

🚨 Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee Endorse Governor DeSantis for President 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AgBXgEV39J — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) April 18, 2023

The ongoing war of words between Trump and DeSantis supporters continue to play out on social media, offering a glimpse into how brutal the 2024 GOP primary could be should DeSantis throw his hat in the ring after the Florida state legislative session ends in May.