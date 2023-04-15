Jerry Nadler: No Such Thing as High Crime in NYC

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, is ready to defend New York City's high crime rate by denying it is a big issue during Monday's hearing in the city about that very issue.

According to the New York Post, Nadler told them Chairman Jim Jordan's field hearing is a distraction from the crimes committed by former President Donald Trump.

“We will show the essentially fraudulent nature of what [committee chair] Jim Jordan and company are claiming about the crime rates in New York and compared to other cities, including Republican-led cities,” Nadler told the Post.

"And we will talk about how this whole hearing is part of Jim Jordan and the Republicans’ general attempts to obstruct justice and to attack the DA in Manhattan and to obstruct justice in the Trump case,” he added.

The Post noted violent crime overall surged in Manhattan South by 34% and Manhattan North by 14.5% in 2022 — Bragg’s first year in office — compared to 2021.

Nadler has a history of denying the existence of major crimes being committed in liberal strongholds. He famously claimed Antifa was a "myth" despite the far-left group having attacked the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon for a month and continued to terrorize the city during the summer.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland.



His response?



“THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Monday's hearing is set to feature witnesses who are not only victims of violent crime, but also victims of DA Alivn Bragg wrongfully charging them of a crime when they acted in self-defense, such as former Manhattan bodega clerk Jose Alba. Bragg has come under intense criticism for making sweet-heart deals with hardened criminals who go back out and commit serious crimes.