Tipsheet

Gregg Popovich Rails Against the Second Amendment As a 'Myth'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 11, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went on anti-gun rights rant during a pregame media availability Sunday, where he accused the idea of the Second Amendment championed by Republicans as a "myth" and a "joke" in the aftermath of the Nashville shooting committed by a transgender person.

"I just wondered because we have a governor and lieutenant governor and an attorney general that made it easier to have more guns," Popovich said, referring to Texas officials, according to Fox News. "That was a response to our kids getting murdered. I just thought that was a little bit strange decision. It's just me, though."

"But they’re going to cloak all this stuff [in] the myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom," he continued. "You know, it's just a myth. It’s a joke. It’s just a game they play. I mean, that's freedom. Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?"

Popovich dismissed Senator Ted Cruz's (R-TX) idea to expand school resource officers because it will create an unhealthy environment. 

Recommended

Oh: Expelled Tennessee Democrat Was Previously Banned From Capitol For Assaulting GOP Speaker Guy Benson

The shooting at the Covenant School was stopped by responding police officers. The six victims fatally shot by the shooter have been identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Tags: GUN CONTROL

