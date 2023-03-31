This Is Who Senator Warren Blames for the Shooting at Nashville Christian School

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blamed Republicans in Congress for the recent mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee instead of the transgender shooter who specifically targeted the church.

"I know it’s not an easy answer, but will something change this time? Are your Republican colleagues saying something differently behind the scenes about let’s make changes in gun laws?” CBS News' Gayle King asked Warren on Friday.

“I just can’t tell you how frustrating this is. Our children die because there are Republicans in Congress who continue to insist that we can’t put just basic safety measures in place," Warren replied.

“So you don’t see any behind-the-scenes conversation that makes you optimistic or hopeful that there will be changes?” King pressed.

"You know, in Massachusetts we have tougher gun laws. If the laws that we have in Massachusetts were the laws all across this country, independent studies show we would reduce deaths from gun violence by about 70%. These are the lives of our children, our neighbors, our friends, and we just can’t get the Republican Party onboard," said Warren.

Protests for an "assault weapons" ban have renewed after the shooting at the Covenant School killed three young children and three adults before responding police were able to take them out. Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed the shooter thought of shooting up another location but decided against it because after looking at the security it had, it was too hard of a target.

The six victims fatally shot by the shooter at Covenant School have been identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.