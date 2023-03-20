Trump Fires Back at DeSantis After Statement About Potential Indictment

Former President Donald Trump shot back at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) after giving his statement on the news that Trump may be in indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over payments to Stormy Daniels as alleged hush money for a supposed affair.

"Ron will probably find out about this sometime in the future when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman (or possibly a man!) with false accusations," Trump stated on his TruthSocial account. He deleted his initial statement and reposted a lengthier response.

Trump responds to DeSantis’s subtle dig:



“Ron will probably find out about this sometime in the future when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman (or possibly a man!) with false accusations.” https://t.co/Yfz29A1tq0 pic.twitter.com/AeSOZbljXJ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 20, 2023

Trump deleted his previous swing at DeSantis and replaced with a post that goes even further — pic.twitter.com/lKJlp76jg4 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 20, 2023

Allies of Trump happily shared his statement to other social media platforms, while stating DeSantis betrayed Trump.

💥💥💥



Good luck Ron! You refuse to stand with @realDonaldTrump and MAGA, we won’t stand with you! pic.twitter.com/SBofXp4Lw9 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 20, 2023

“@GovRonDeSantis, you’re better than this. That was a weasel approach and don’t throw that thing in about the porn star. Don’t need to hear it from you. Don’t need to hear it.” - Bannon calls out Ron for his BS statement this morning



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/RknsnoLt3F — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 20, 2023

So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a "manufactured circus" & isn't a "real issue"



Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He's totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition. https://t.co/3fT06rlbH5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2023

Until that day where they do the exact same thing to him, his friends and his family… at which time he will neither have the backbone, nor the resources, to fight off the corrupt system. He’s not the guy I though he was… https://t.co/VDPPcuMbG7 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2023

"I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I can't speak to that," DeSantis said on Monday, adding Bragg is a Soros-backed DA who has not prosecuted serious crimes and now he is going after Trump for political reasons.

"[Bragg] chooses to go back many many years ago to try to use something about how porn star hush money payments. You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponized the office, and I think that’s fundamentally wrong," DeSantis explained.

DeSantis went on to say Soros-backed DAs are a "menace" to society and he is the only governor in the country to have removed such a DA within his state.

"We won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. Okay, he’s trying to do a political spectacle, he’s trying to virtue signal for his base. I’ve got real issues I got a deal with here in the state of Florida," he continued. "I’ve got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people."