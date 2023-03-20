Kirby's Latest Answer About 'Fearing' Biden Says It All About Russia and China
Tipsheet

Former San Francisco DA Candidate Says It's No Big Deal If Your Stuff Is Stolen

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 20, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

John Hamasaki, a radical progressive candidate who ran for San Francisco district attorney, downplayed the experience of recent victims of a robbery that took place in the city, where over $10,000 worth in equipment and passports were stolen out of a car.

Investor Snehal Antani revealed the member of his team was traumatized by the event and they will have to conduct safety briefs before someone goes to San Francisco. Smash and grabs have become an epidemic in the city, with some residents leaving trunks and windows open to show would-be robbers there is nothing to steal.

Hamasaki demeaned the victim's experience by stating, "Is this what the suburbs do to you? Shelter you from basic city life experiences so that when they happen you are broken to the core?"

"I’ve had my window broken 2x when I was living paycheck to paycheck. It sucked financially, but it had zero impact on my sense of public safety. I can’t even imagine the world one must live in where this would be the most traumatizing incident in their life," he continued.

A CNN reporter recently in the city also detailed how her team was the victim of a smash and grab, despite having security watching the car. The security guard was unable to catch the robbers but was able to get a photo of the getaway car.                                          


