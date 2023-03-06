Top Dr. Reacts to 'Catastrophically F*cked Up' Government Spying on Church Goers
Tipsheet

Suspect Arrested at 'Cop City' Riot Works for a Major Far-Left Group

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 06, 2023 4:30 PM
Atlanta Police Department

A staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was arrested Sunday night at the riot outside of Atlanta where the future site of a police training center has become a battleground between law enforcement and anti-police activists.

Over 20 people were arrested after construction equipment was damaged and fires were started by the rioters. Police also came under attack by the mob before enough manpower was brought in to clamp down on the group.

Atlanta Police stated the rioters "used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers. The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism."

Among those arrested was suspect Thomas Webb Jurgen, where on his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, it stated he worked at SPLC, a far-left organization. His LinkedIn profile also stated Jurgens was a legal intern in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida and an assistant public defender prior to joining SPLC.

Jurgen is being charged with domestic terrorism by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. 

