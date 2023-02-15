Biden and Harris Push 'Assault Weapons' Ban After MSU Shooting — There's Just One Thing

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris once again pushed for an "assault weapons" ban after the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five others wounded.

The shooter, identified as 42-year-old Anthony McRae who ended up killing himself, did not use a rifle to carry out the attack. His motive for the shooting is still unclear but an "assault weapons" ban would not have prevented the tragedy. Still, Democrats have said the recent shooting is a reason for more gun control laws.

"There is no rational for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50-70 bullets," Biden said, who also referenced the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

"But as we were reminded last night, we must do more," Harris tweeted. "Congress must pass commonsense gun legislation, including a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks. And President Biden will sign it."

What would have prevented the MSU shooting was if the prosecutors did not drop the felony charge McRae was facing after being caught illegally carrying a handgun in 2019. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. Instead, McRae pleaded down to a misdemeanor and completed his probation in 2021. Police had also been called to his house because neighbors said he would shoot a gun out the back.

CNN reported the shooter bought two guns in 2021, a Taurus and the other was a Hi-Point 9mm, though it is unknown at this time whether he used one of them or used a different handgun.

Similarly, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter was well-known to school officials and local law enforcement before he carried out his attack. School officials did not take steps to increase school security and the school resource officer did not move to intercept the gunman, instead opting to wait outside.