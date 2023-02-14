What a Surprise: MSU School Shooting Suspect Was Known to Police Before Attack

More information is being revealed about the suspected school shooter who killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University Monday evening.

Anthony McRae, 43-years-old, was arrested and charged in 2019 for illegally carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, and for possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor, according to The Detroit News. An officer in Lansing reported McRae acknowledged he had a gun but he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit. McRae also had a magazine in his right breast pocket.

The felony charge for carrying a firearm without a permit can carry a five year prison sentence. In October 2019, McRae agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge, and prosecutors dismissed the felony charge. McRae was sentenced to 12 months probation in 2019, with an additional six months being added the following year. He completed his probation in May 2021.

Neighbors told Detroit News McRae was "wild" and a "hell-raiser." Paul Rodney Tucker said he had heard gunfire coming from the house McRae was living in, prompting the police to be called to the residence. Neighbors said it sounded like McRae would shoot out his backdoor for target practice.

The mass shooting at MSU has once again prompted calls from Democrats and progressives for more gun control. MSU is a "gun free zone" with only police being allowed to carry firearms on campus.