Mika Brzezinski: Joe Biden Has Nothing to Do With His Son's Scandals

MNSBC host Mika Brzezinski fumed over House Republicans using their power of the majority to have their committees look into abuses by the federal government and look into whether Hunter Biden's shady business deals had anything to do with President Joe Biden.

MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan said Republicans are not interested in legislating, only airing their grievances against their political opponents.

"I’m going to add to that description of yours, grievance train. They are adding to the grievance train. First off, the obsession with Hunter for whatever they might find is — I think that will backfire, as well. This is President Biden, who’s extremely well-liked, who many believe has accomplished something in his first two years in office, and they’re going after him with such vigor," Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski said Republicans "literally close their eyes" to former President Donald Trump and the January 6 riot, where as Biden is liked and not cruel, "They don’t like someone who will just go after people for the sake of going after them.

"And the Hunter thing, for whatever might have gone wrong there, that’s not President Biden. Meanwhile, their former president just skates by in their minds, having done criminal act after criminal act potentially, he has multiple, I think six, seven legal investigations, potential indictments, potential arrests looming over him, but they have blinders on. I just don’t know how that pans out in the long run," she continued.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The recent hearing from the new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government explained the abuses carried out by the FBI.

Does the FBI think that 17 omissions and over 50 false assertions in one single FISA application - particularly regarding a then-sitting president - is acceptable?



I still don’t know… pic.twitter.com/b8PFXPvMVM — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) February 9, 2023

The FBI sought to silence constitutionally protected speech & access internal Twitter data to further their spying & censorship regime.



The Twitter Files only tell part of the story. How much did the FBI pressure other social media platforms, ones w/ even more users & influence? pic.twitter.com/4EpARyuL0P — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) February 9, 2023



