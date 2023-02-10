Is Joe Biden Going to Run? Of Course, He Is
CNN Criticized for Describing Recent Terror Attack In Jerusalem This Way

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 10, 2023 3:30 PM
CNN once again could not help itself and used passive language to describe a terror attack in Jerusalem that left a six-year-old dead.

"A car drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a 'ramming terror attack,'" the news outlet tweeted. In the segment about the incident, the chyron also reads, "2 DEAD, INCLUDING A CHILD, AFTER CAR RAMS PEOPLE AT JERUSALEM BUS STOP." 

Only in the third graf in their story does CNN describe who was driving the car since the car did not attack by itself: "The suspect, who was 'neutralized' at the scene, according to police, has been identified as Hussein Qaraqe, a 31-year-old from east Jerusalem." The other victim killed in the attack was a man in his twenties who died due to his injuries.

On Twitter, users let CNN know how ridiculous the passive tone of their story sounded.

CNN's reporting on the attack is similar to when Darrell Brooks used an SUV to plow into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 2021. Six people were killed, with many more injured.

