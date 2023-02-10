CNN Criticized for Describing Recent Terror Attack In Jerusalem This Way

CNN once again could not help itself and used passive language to describe a terror attack in Jerusalem that left a six-year-old dead.

"A car drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a 'ramming terror attack,'" the news outlet tweeted. In the segment about the incident, the chyron also reads, "2 DEAD, INCLUDING A CHILD, AFTER CAR RAMS PEOPLE AT JERUSALEM BUS STOP."

A car drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a "ramming terror attack" https://t.co/SUmUXHnXQ8 pic.twitter.com/Z0GneUaXee — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2023

Only in the third graf in their story does CNN describe who was driving the car since the car did not attack by itself: "The suspect, who was 'neutralized' at the scene, according to police, has been identified as Hussein Qaraqe, a 31-year-old from east Jerusalem." The other victim killed in the attack was a man in his twenties who died due to his injuries.

On Twitter, users let CNN know how ridiculous the passive tone of their story sounded.

A Palestinian terrorist drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a "ramming terror attack". Fixed it for you guys! — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 10, 2023

Damn. Sure hope they arrested that car. — Scott Stephenson (@Scott4WA8) February 10, 2023

“A car drove into people” pic.twitter.com/J39A6Q8Yb1 — Erik Reed (@ErikReed) February 10, 2023

“A car drove into people” pic.twitter.com/KYTX0BJKDq — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) February 10, 2023

CNN's reporting on the attack is similar to when Darrell Brooks used an SUV to plow into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 2021. Six people were killed, with many more injured.