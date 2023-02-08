MSNBC Peddles Debunked Narrative Trump 'Allowed' Chinese Spy Balloons to Enter US Airspace

MSNBC hosts gleefully reported multiple times former President Donald Trump allowed Chinese spy balloons to enter U.S. airspace at least three times, despite reporting revealing, if it did happen, Trump and many other top officials in his administration were not made aware of the incursions.

"Morning Joe" cohost Joe Scarborough said Trump allowing the balloons to cross into U.S. airspace and not shoot it down was "weak" and "incredibly sad."

Disinformation agent @JoeNBC spreads fake news that Trump allowed Chinese spy balloons over U.S. airspace during his presidency:



"Donald Trump allowed a balloon to float over Florida in 2019 and didn’t shoot it down. How weak, how sad. How incredibly sad." pic.twitter.com/CxiLEflMfW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2023

Host Mehdi Hasan spent an entire segment trying to play gotcha with Republicans who criticized Biden's administration for waiting until the balloon was over the Atlantic Ocean to finally shooting it down.

Later in today's Morning Joe:



Scaborough: Trump "was too weak to shoot it down"@SenSchumer: "It happened three times. Florida, Texas, Hawaii.” pic.twitter.com/g42sZgCYv8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2023

Multiple Trump officials have gone on the record to say they were not told about the supposed balloons traversing over the United States during his time in office. Bloomberg has reported, citing anonymous sources, the balloons were much smaller than the one last week. When they were initially spotted, military officials labeled them as unidentified arial objects.