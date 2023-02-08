Biden's Yelling and Lies Can't Hide the Fact the State of Our Union...
DeSantis Addresses Latest Eye-Popping Jab From Trump

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 08, 2023 4:15 PM
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) was asked on Wednesday about former President Donald Trump reposting a picture of what claims to be DeSantis "grooming" high school girls when he was in his 20's as a teacher as the former president is ramping up his well-known social media attacks against the governor.

"That's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!" Trump commented on the post with his Truth Social account. Trump went on to suggest DeSantis is soft on going after BLM and Antifa rioters following his comments about violent January 6 rioters deserving to be arrested.

"I would also just say this. I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden. That's how I spend my time. I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans," DeSantis said in response.

At the end of January, Trump went after how DeSantis initially responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming he had closed down beaches. DeSantis explained his recent campaign for reelection was a chance for Floridians to express whether they had approved his handling of COVID-19 and other large issues for the state.

"I’m happy to say you know in my case, mot only did we win reelection, we won with the highest percentage of the vote that any Republican governor candidate has in the history of the state of Florida," DeSantis said. 

