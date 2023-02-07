Will McCarthy Rip Up Biden's State of the Union Speech Tonight?
Rep. Donalds Gives Challenge to Dems After Accusing GOP of Spreading Racist Conspiracy Theories

Julio Rosas
February 07, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The official Twitter account for the Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee accused the Republicans on the committee of spreading "white nationalist conspiracy theories" for highlighting the major problems the U.S.-Mexico border is experiencing amid a historic influx of illegal crossings and record number of drugs entering the country.

"Good morning and good luck to everyone except @GOPoversight members who are using today's hearing to amplify white nationalist conspiracy theories instead of a comprehensive solution to protect our borders and strengthen our immigration system," the account tweeted, sharing an article to further prove their claims.

"I'm just going to cut to the chase, for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who want to state we're using this hearing for white nationalism: I'm not doing that, so if you feel that strongly, come walk up to this side of the room and let's talk about it face to face...Don't bring that here today," Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said.

"Really? I don't even know what to say about that, but just to remind everyone, the member decorum. The issues we're debating are important ones that members feel deeply about, while vigorous disagreement as part of the legislative process, members must adhere to establish standards of decorum and debate. It's a violation of House rules and the rules of this Committee to engage in personalities regarding other members or to question the motives of a colleague," Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said.


