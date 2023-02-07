WATCH: Border Patrol Chief Runs Out of Adjectives to Describe Ongoing Crisis
Tipsheet

Gen Z Democrat: Trump's Wall Reminds Me of This

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 07, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) criticized the border wall system that was built to deter illegal migration because it has not stopped historic numbers of illegal immigrants during President Joe Biden's term.

Frost, who is the first Gen Z member of Congress at the age of 25, said the "monument of fear" reminds him of an old statue from the Soviet Union era during the House Oversight and Accountability hearing about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

"In comes the wall, which we've heard a lot about. We know that crossings haven't decreased since we spent $15 billion, once again, $15 billon with a b, of taxpayer money on that monument of fear. The wall kinda reminds me of a sad, decaying Soviet statue," Frost

"Is the bigger failure that migrants able to breach the wall or find their way around it?" he added.

Chief Border Patrol Agent for the Rio Grande Valley Sector Gloria Chavez testified a wall or barrier does help prevent illegal crossings but it is only tool agents rely on when they are normally out patrolling. If people decide to illegally cross where a wall is present, as there are open areas and gaps, having to go through or over it provides agents much needed time to respond and increases the chance of apprehending the individuals.

That is what it is designed for but due to agents being pulled from the field in order to process thousands of people who willingly turn themsleves in to law enforcement to seek asylum, others are able to go over or breach the wall without fear of agents responding to their incursion.

