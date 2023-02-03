Florida Takes Action Against Venue That Hosted Provocative 'All Ages' Drag Show

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration (R) revoked the liquor license of an establishment that had an "all ages" drag show that featured provocative performances as the issue reaches new heights across the country.

The performance took place in December at the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, with children, who appeared to be younger than 16-years-old, in the audience seeing the event that featured "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer."

“Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something,” Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement, according to Florida's Voice. In the complaint that was filed, it appeared as though children younger than 6-years-old were also in attendance.

#BREAKING: DeSantis administration is revoking the liquor license of Orlando drag show venue that exposed children to sexual performances



"Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something." — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 3, 2023

JUST IN: Children are in attendance of an Orlando drag show where performers are sexually dancing to the song 'Screwdolph' pic.twitter.com/JCBFQRjhkp — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 29, 2022

Florida's Voice reported on the performance while it was happening and reporter Amber Jo Cooper was removed from the venue without reason. The DeSantis administration warned the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation ahead of time of repercussions if such activity took place in front of children.

Texas is another state where sexually-explicit drag shows have taken place with children in attendance. Counter protesters have shown up to voice their opposition, causing Antifa to show up with firearms to "protect" the attendees.