Biden Heads to a DNC Fundraiser as Chinese Balloon Prowls American Skies
So, We Can’t Even Handle a Chinese Spy Balloon?
'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float
We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December
Pentagon Gets Snarky When Asked Whether Americans Have a Right to Know More...
Everyone, Relax: 'Second Incident' With Chinese Spy Balloon Could Be a False Alarm
Whoopi Goldberg Upset Because Fox News 'Loves' to Come After 'The View'
AOC Claims This Is the Real Reason McCarthy Kicked Swalwell Off Intel Committee
Trump Promises to Punish Doctors, Hospitals Who Provide Irreversible Gender Transition Car...
Athletics Governing Body Wants to Change Legislation to Preserve Fairness in Women's Sport...
Yet Another Poll Shows Good News for Glenn Youngkin's Governorship
GOP Rep. Announces She Won’t Run for Reelection in 2024
Youngkin Slams VA Dems for Blocking Bill Requiring Schools to Promptly Inform Families...
Trump's Response to Chinese Spy Balloon Stands in Stark Contrast to Biden's
Tipsheet

Florida Takes Action Against Venue That Hosted Provocative 'All Ages' Drag Show

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 03, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration (R) revoked the liquor license of an establishment that had an "all ages" drag show that featured provocative performances as the issue reaches new heights across the country.

The performance took place in December at the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, with children, who appeared to be younger than 16-years-old, in the audience seeing the event that featured "Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer."

“Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something,” Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement, according to Florida's Voice. In the complaint that was filed, it appeared as though children  younger than 6-years-old were also in attendance. 

Florida's Voice reported on the performance while it was happening and reporter Amber Jo Cooper was removed from the venue without reason. The DeSantis administration warned the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation ahead of time of repercussions if such activity took place in front of children.

Texas is another state where sexually-explicit drag shows have taken place with children in attendance. Counter protesters have shown up to voice their opposition, causing Antifa to show up with firearms to "protect" the attendees. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December Matt Vespa
Pentagon Gets Snarky When Asked Whether Americans Have a Right to Know More About the Spy Balloon Spencer Brown
'Shoot Down the Balloon!' Outrage Grows As Chinese Spy Operation Continues to Float Katie Pavlich
Trump's Response to Chinese Spy Balloon Stands in Stark Contrast to Biden's Rebecca Downs
Why Speaker McCarthy Is Demanding a Gang of Eight Briefing Right Now Matt Vespa
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December Matt Vespa