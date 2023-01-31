Top WH Aide Talks in Circles When Asked About No Transparency With Classified Docs

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell called out White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield for repeating talking points in spite of new information revealing the FBI searched President Joe Biden's think tank for classified documents prior to the midterm elections.

The new information was only made known to the general public on Tuesday.

"Were any additional classified documents found as part of that search?" Blackwell asked.

"That’s not something I can comment on from here. That’s something you’ll need to ask the Justice Department. What I can say is that we have been cooperative and transparent from the outset. We put out multiple statements from the President’s personal attorney describing the process and being clear that the President takes this seriously and that he cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the Justice Department in full," Bedingfield said.

After mentioning a CBS poll that said Americans approve of the way Biden is handling being scrutinized for mishandling classified documents, Bedingfield noted for the second time Biden is cooperating with the Department of Justice.

"So, Kate, you’re claiming transparency, but I’m bringing this to you, you aren’t bringing it to me. This happened in mid November. If you are indeed being transparent, why the continued trickle of disclosure around these classified documents?" Blackwell asked.

"We have released multiple statements from the White House, and President Biden’s personal attorney has released multiple statements over the last month walking through the process and agreeing to be fully, fully cooperative with the Justice Department. This is a — a process that plays out," Bedingfield said for a third time. " We are responsive to the Justice Department’s request."