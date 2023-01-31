It Sure Seems Like Tony Romo Almost Said a Racial Slur During AFC...
Tipsheet

Migrants Protesting Over NYC Transferring Them From Hotel to Shelter

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 31, 2023 11:00 AM
ABC 7 New York

Processed and released migrants who illegally crossed the southern border and made their way to New York City are not happy with plans to remove them from hotels, provided to them by the city, and send them to a new shelter, also provided to them by the city.

The migrants, all single adult men, say the conditions at the new shelter are subpar. They are protesting on the street outside the Watson Hotel in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. Immigrant activists have been providing supplies to the protesters to help them keep warm during the cold days in January.

New York City has been in damage control mode because of the protest. In response to the migrants' accusation, authorities have been posting videos and photos of the facility the men will be sent to.

Mayor Eric Adams (D) has been saying for months now the city's resources are reaching their limit due to the influx of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition to having to build new shelters and using hotels, the city's homeless shelters have also had to be used for people arriving from Texas and Arizona.

