John Kennedy Stumps Biden Judicial Nominee With Questions About the Constitution

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) stumped a Biden judicial nominee by asking her what is said in certain parts of the U.S. Constitution since she is being considered for a federal position.

Each of the three questions Kennedy posed, Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren did not have an answer. She is being considered to be the United States District Judge For The Eastern District Of Washington. She has been serving as a judge of the Spokane County Superior Court since 2019.

Bjelkengren got her Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law.

"Judge, tell me what Article V of the Constitution does?" Kennedy asked.

"Article V is not coming to mind at the moment," Bjelkengren replied after a long pause.

"How about Article II?" Kennedy followed up.

"Neither is Article II," said Bjelkengren.

Bjelkengren said in her many years of experience in the judicial system in Washington state, she never had to deal with the legal concept of purposivism, which Kennedy said she will have to deal with it should she be confirmed to the federal position.

Article V outlines the process to add amendments to the the Constitution and Article II lays out the rules on who is eligible to be president of the United States. Students are typically taught about the makeup of the Constitution in grades 4 through 8.

Watch in the video above.