Don't Get Too Excited. Latest Jobs Report Shows the Biden Economy Actually Cooled
Nation Braces for Release of Police Footage That Led to Five Memphis Officers...
Mitch McConnell's 'Candidate Quality' Argument Just Got a Boost. Do You Agree?
Don Lemon Claims Florida Is Returning to 1950's Jim Crow
Pope Francis Isn't Wrong on This One
Senator Cory Booker's Dumb Comparison While Speaking Against Title 42
Trump Warns About Biden Sending Tanks to Ukraine: Next 'Come the Nukes'
California Teacher Helps Students ‘Socially’ Transition Genders Without Parents’ Knowledge
Column Dismisses Violent Pro-Abortion Extremism As Pro-Lifers Face Surge of Attacks
Did Harmeet Dhillon Just Get the Boost She Needs for RNC Race With...
Transgender Rapist Will No Longer Be Housed in Women’s Jail
The Texas GOP Won Big, the RNC Failed to Deliver
Watch: The Incredible KJP 'I'd Refer You Elsewhere' Montage
'They’re Back' – Big Tech Money Working to Again Influence Elections
Tipsheet

John Kennedy Stumps Biden Judicial Nominee With Questions About the Constitution

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 26, 2023 1:50 PM

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) stumped a Biden judicial nominee by asking her what is said in certain parts of the U.S. Constitution since she is being considered for a federal position.

Each of the three questions Kennedy posed, Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren did not have an answer. She is being considered to be the United States District Judge For The Eastern District Of Washington. She has been serving as a judge of the Spokane County Superior Court since 2019.  

Bjelkengren got her Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law.

"Judge, tell me what Article V of the Constitution does?" Kennedy asked.

"Article V is not coming to mind at the moment," Bjelkengren replied after a long pause.

"How about Article II?" Kennedy followed up.

"Neither is Article II," said Bjelkengren.

Bjelkengren said in her many years of experience in the judicial system in Washington state, she never had to deal with the legal concept of purposivism, which Kennedy said she will have to deal with it should she be confirmed to the federal position.       

Article V outlines the process to add amendments to the the Constitution and Article II lays out the rules on who is eligible to be president of the United States. Students are typically taught about the makeup of the Constitution in grades 4 through 8.                 

Watch in the video above.

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The GOP’s Worst-Case Scenario Kurt Schlichter
Mitch McConnell's 'Candidate Quality' Argument Just Got a Boost. Do You Agree? Matt Vespa
Did Harmeet Dhillon Just Get the Boost She Needs for RNC Race With This Key Show of Support? Rebecca Downs
Project Veritas Drops 'Massive' Exposé on Pfizer Leah Barkoukis
Schiff Makes Good on His Threat to Keep Pursuing Power Katie Pavlich
Schiff Proved He Does Not Belong on the Intel Committee With This One Video Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The GOP’s Worst-Case Scenario Kurt Schlichter