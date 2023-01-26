Don Lemon Claims Florida Is Returning to 1950's Jim Crow

CNN host Don Lemon criticized Florida after the state took measures to prevent ahistorical courses about black history from being taught in the school system.

Florida prevented an AP African-American course from being implemented because it included topics such as "Black Queer History" and "'Postracial' Racism and Colorblindness." Black activists have baselessly accused Florida of trying to prevent black history from being taught.

"It feels like the 1950s all over again, with book banning. This is cancel culture from people who are – I guess they just want our kids to be ignorant, and to control the teachers. This is outrageous ... it's just ridiculous."

"This is a course on black history—[and] what's one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now who would say that an important part of black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids. And so, when you look and see they have stuff about intersectionality, abolishing prisons—that's a political agenda. That's the wrong side of the line for Florida's standards," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said about the course.

"We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don't believe they should have an agenda imposed on them. When you try to use black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes," he added.