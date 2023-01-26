Schiff Makes Good on His Threat to Keep Pursuing Power
Mitch McConnell's 'Candidate Quality' Argument Just Got a Boost. Do You Agree?
School Superintendent in VA School District Where 6-Year-Old Shot Teacher Fired
It's Happening: Judge Orders Release of Bodycam Footage From Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Pope Francis Isn't Wrong on This One
Senator Cory Booker's Dumb Comparison While Speaking Against Title 42
Why Japan's PM Is Warning the Country Could Struggle to 'Function as a...
Manhattan Courthouse Criticized for 'Demonic' New Statue Atop Roof
The Texas GOP Won Big, the RNC Failed to Deliver
Watch: The Incredible KJP 'I'd Refer You Elsewhere' Montage
Is Mitch Daniels Ever Going to Make Up His Mind?
Arkansas Lawmakers Approve Restrictions on Drag Shows
Democrats Hate Being Held to Their Own Standards: Committee Assignments Edition
The Timing of Ben Crump Threatening to Sue DeSantis Doesn't Quite Fit
Tipsheet

Schiff Proved He Does Not Belong on the Intel Committee With This One Video

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 26, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is not taking the news of being kicked off the House Intelligence Committee too well. After whining about it at a press conference on Wednesday, he took to TikTok to raise money off of the incident.

"Hello, I'm Congressman Adam Schiff with some troubling news. Today, Kevin McCarthy removed me from the House Intelligence Committee all for doing my job, for holding Trump accountable and standing up to the extreme MAGA Republicans. We knew it would be bad when the Republicans took over, but it's far worse than we expected," Schiff said in his video.

"But I can promise you this, this is not the end of my fight for our democracy. This is just the beginning. Please join us and contribute today, thank you," he added. 

That's right, the man who wants to stay on the Intelligence Committee after serving as its chairman used a Chinese Communist Party spyware app disguised as video sharing platform.

Because of the risks posed by the app, the Pentagon ordered all of the military branches to not download it on government phones. Brendan Carr, a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission, says U.S. troops should also not have the app on their personal phones due to national security risks with the app's data harvesting capabilities. States across the U.S. have likewise banned their employees from having the app on state phones.

Colleges in different parts of the country are also preventing students from being able to access TikTok through their wireless networks.

Speaker McCarthy made it clear the reason why Schiff, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), can not serve on the Intelligence Committee is because they pose national security risks. Schiff seemed to want to prove McCarthy right once again.

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Hate Being Held to Their Own Standards: Committee Assignments Edition Guy Benson
The GOP’s Worst-Case Scenario Kurt Schlichter
The Real Differences Between the Biden and Trump Document Troves Victor Davis Hanson
Project Veritas Drops 'Massive' Exposé on Pfizer Leah Barkoukis
Schiff Makes Good on His Threat to Keep Pursuing Power Katie Pavlich
Latest Damar Hamlin Update Has Devolved Into a Full-Blown Conspiracy Theory Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democrats Hate Being Held to Their Own Standards: Committee Assignments Edition Guy Benson