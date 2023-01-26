Schiff Proved He Does Not Belong on the Intel Committee With This One Video

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is not taking the news of being kicked off the House Intelligence Committee too well. After whining about it at a press conference on Wednesday, he took to TikTok to raise money off of the incident.

"Hello, I'm Congressman Adam Schiff with some troubling news. Today, Kevin McCarthy removed me from the House Intelligence Committee all for doing my job, for holding Trump accountable and standing up to the extreme MAGA Republicans. We knew it would be bad when the Republicans took over, but it's far worse than we expected," Schiff said in his video.

"But I can promise you this, this is not the end of my fight for our democracy. This is just the beginning. Please join us and contribute today, thank you," he added.

LMFAO Adam Schiff posted his first TikTok after being removed from the Intelligence committee by Kevin McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/IQjwQYtvcQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2023

That's right, the man who wants to stay on the Intelligence Committee after serving as its chairman used a Chinese Communist Party spyware app disguised as video sharing platform.

Because of the risks posed by the app, the Pentagon ordered all of the military branches to not download it on government phones. Brendan Carr, a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission, says U.S. troops should also not have the app on their personal phones due to national security risks with the app's data harvesting capabilities. States across the U.S. have likewise banned their employees from having the app on state phones.

Colleges in different parts of the country are also preventing students from being able to access TikTok through their wireless networks.

Speaker McCarthy made it clear the reason why Schiff, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), can not serve on the Intelligence Committee is because they pose national security risks. Schiff seemed to want to prove McCarthy right once again.