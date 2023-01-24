Gavin Newsom's Lastest Attack Against the Second Amendment Is Dripping With Irony

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) criticized the Second Amendment during an interview with CBS News after recent mass shootings in his state, but his comments against the right to own a firearm were interesting since he was being guarded by men with guns at the same time.

"This Second Amendment's becoming a suicide pact, it feels like. That's the only question the community wants: How are you going to, what about our kids when they're going to school? What more can we do? And, you know again, we look at that all the time. I mean, we did another half-dozen gun safety bills last year. We'll continue to find all the loopholes we can. We'll continue to lead the national conversation on gun safety reform," Newsom said.

"California's 37 percent lower than the death rate of the rest of the nation, and yet, with all that evidence, no one on the other side seems to give a damn," he continued.

While he was walking with host Nora O'Donnell outside, multiple bodyguards can be seen in the background.

Therein lies the problem. Newsom has around-the-clock protection because he is the governor of one of our largest states. That is why no one else in the public has the same level of security, but they're not politicians, which is why self-defense, in our era of high crime and fewer police officers, is up to the average citizen. California's gun laws did not prevent the recent mass shootings and going after law-abiding citizens is not going to stop them either.