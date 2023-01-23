White House Won't Deny Biden Is Involved in a Classified Document 'Cover-Up'
Tipsheet

Even Adam Schiff Is Uncomfortable With Classified Docs Being in Biden's Home

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 23, 2023 5:15 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

How bad are things for President Joe Biden and his case of having classified documents where they are not supposed to be? Even Russiagate hoax promoter Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says Biden having multiple classified documents for years before he was president is a big problem.

"If we searched your home, if we searched your properties, if we searched your cars, if we searched everywhere, would we find any classified documents there?" MSNBC Joe Scarborough asked.

"No, you wouldn’t. And it is a real problem that these documents are somewhere they shouldn’t be. I have a deep concern over anytime we discover that there are classified information in materials anywhere they shouldn’t be. And I am so careful when I leave that SCIF. I’m careful when I go into it. I literally pat myself down to make sure I’ve gotten rid of all my electronics and very careful not to take anything out of the SCIF," Schiff explained.

"No, look, I’m — I’m glad the president is fully cooperating. That’s what he should do. That’s what he needs to do. But — but the fact that there are, you know, additional documents now in a place they shouldn’t be we need the intelligence community to do an assessment, just as I urged with the documents at Mar-a-Lago and make sure that there hasn’t been any compromise of the information," he continued.

Senior Advisor and Spokesperson for the White House Counsel's Office Ian Sams' appearance on "Morning Joe" did not go well for him as Mika Brzezinski and Scarborough pressed him about the ever-changing number of documents that keep being found.

"The president said this himself last week, he was surprised to learn this," Sams said, consistently repeating that he could not answer many of their questions because of the ongoing investigation.

