Hotel Caves to the Mob and Cancels Kyle Rittenhouse SHOT Show Event

Julio Rosas
January 18, 2023
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip canceled a private reception featuring Kyle Rittenhouse that was set to take place on Wednesday during the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show. The hotel canceling the event comes after another venue in Texas canceled a different Rittenhouse reception.

"Our tenant informed us that they have canceled the event. We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines," Grand Canal Shoppes said in statement, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Rittenhouse will now host a meet and greet a booth within SHOT Show.

Rittenhouse also revealed the event in Texas will still be taking place at Lone Star Convention in Conroe instead of the Southern Star Brewery.

Rittenhouse continues to face unfair treatment for shooting three men in self-defense during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The trial in 2021 laid out how Rittenhouse was not trying to target random people and only shot people who were actively attacking him. He was acquitted on all charges.

