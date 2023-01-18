Hotel Caves to the Mob and Cancels Kyle Rittenhouse SHOT Show Event

The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip canceled a private reception featuring Kyle Rittenhouse that was set to take place on Wednesday during the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show. The hotel canceling the event comes after another venue in Texas canceled a different Rittenhouse reception.

"Our tenant informed us that they have canceled the event. We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines," Grand Canal Shoppes said in statement, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Rittenhouse will now host a meet and greet a booth within SHOT Show.

You guys aren’t going to wanna miss out on this one! @NatlGunRights @dudleywbrown pic.twitter.com/dgQSQGsW3B — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) January 16, 2023

Meet and greet tomorrow! I’ll be at shot show at the @NatlGunRights booth!!! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) January 18, 2023

Thank you @VenetianVegas for canceling the murderer Kyle Rittenhouse event at your resort. The Venetian showed that you have too much class to except money to glorify a murderer. pic.twitter.com/Putmh7a6U5 — Vera - When will “Never Again” mean “Never Again?” (@prayerfeathers) January 18, 2023

Rittenhouse also revealed the event in Texas will still be taking place at Lone Star Convention in Conroe instead of the Southern Star Brewery.

The event will now be held at Lone Star Convention in Conroe, Texas. Southern Star Brewery may have cancelled, but we are still going to make this event happen! I'm a proud supporter of the first amendment and I will use my voice for good and won't stop. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/hZmJ68aLW2 — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) January 18, 2023

Rittenhouse continues to face unfair treatment for shooting three men in self-defense during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The trial in 2021 laid out how Rittenhouse was not trying to target random people and only shot people who were actively attacking him. He was acquitted on all charges.