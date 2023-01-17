Favorite Time of Year: ATF Getting Trolled Announcing Their Visit to SHOT Show

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is a constant source of pain for law-abiding gun owners, from tax stamps to pistol brace rules. This is why is it hilarious for when the federal agency always announces their presence at SHOT Show and this year was no exception.

SHOT Show is all about the firearm industry's latest weapons and gear since the first rule of gun safety is to have fun. (Ok, that's not the first rule but you get the point.) The trade show is about what makes the 2nd Amendment great for the everyday, law-abiding citizen, which seems to go against what the ATF likes to do to said law-abiding citizen.

Without fail, users on Twitter let the ATF know how they felt about their presence at the conference.

ATF is heading to @nssfshotshow in Las Vegas next week. Visit us at booth #42354 at the Venetian Expo Level 1 during the 2023 #SHOTShow exhibition. See you soon! #ATF pic.twitter.com/ClrCd8J8so — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 13, 2023

Are y'all gonna demonstrate the best way to shoot a pet? — TxJarhead (@BeardedTexan69) January 14, 2023

I feel bad for the booths next to you. — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) January 15, 2023

I'll give props to whoever gets voluntold to man the ATF booth at SHOT Show, must not be a fun time, but, oh well.