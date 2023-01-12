DC's New Violence Reduction Plan? Posters Telling Residents Not to Kill People.
The View Peddles Outrageous Conspiracy Theory on Biden Classified Docs
AG Garland Announces Special Counsel to Probe Biden's Classified Document Scandal
Biden’s Border Photo (Fl)op
We Now Know Where Biden Kept the Second Batch of Classified Documents
White House Reporters Aren't Buying What Biden is Selling on GarageGate
Guess Who Had Access to Classified Information in Biden's Garage?
So Is This How They Get Rid of Biden?
Marc Elias Has Found Another Common Sense Photo ID Law to Go After,...
Democrats' Bottomless Abortion Sickness
Firearm Sales Spiked in Illinois Before Gun Control Law Took Effect
Pro-Abortion Dems Remind America They Don't Care About Violence Against Newborns or Pro-Li...
Psychiatrist Who Practiced for Over 20 Years Accused of Faking Medical Degree
Another One: That Time Pete Buttigieg Took a Private Government Flight from DC...
Tipsheet

DeSantis Hits Back at WH Calling National Guard Deployment to the Keys a Political Stunt

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 12, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

KEY WEST, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) fired back at the Biden administration after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said activating the Florida National Guard in response to the increase number of illegal boat landings was another political stunt.

"We have seen Governor DeSantis do political stunts. That is how he perceives to fix this issue from Florida," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Wednesday. "We’re talking about people coming from countries who are dealing with political strife, who are dealing with issues where they’re trying to find asylum. And he treats them like pawns."

"So we have called that out, over and over again. And we will continue to do that," she added.

When asked about the latest comments from the Biden administration, DeSantis pointed out it his latest order to activate elements of the National Guard was because the U.S. Coast Guard asked the state for help dealing with the number of illegal boat landings.

"Well I think it's because the Coast Guard actually requested the state's assistance to handle all of these vessels coming. But what I think we've done, and we've been very aggressive across the board, at mitigated the damage from Biden's disastrous border policy," DeSantis said.

DeSantis further said the state will start picking up the bill for when boats land on private property, as state law currently says the land owner has to pay to remove the boat, not allowing it to drift off into the ocean.

"We are gonna clear the vessels free of charge for those residents because it wasn't their fault - maybe we'll send the bill to Biden."

DeSantis' emergency declaration was signed last week and it will last for fewer than 60 days. More law enforcement and National Guardsmen, mainly aviation units, will help the Coast Guard and Border Patrol interdict those who are attempting to land in Florida.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Had Access to Classified Information in Biden's Garage? Katie Pavlich
The View Peddles Outrageous Conspiracy Theory on Biden Classified Docs Matt Vespa
The Conservatives’ Game of Chicken Pays Off, We Hope Kurt Schlichter
We Now Know Where Biden Kept the Second Batch of Classified Documents Spencer Brown
AG Garland Announces Special Counsel to Probe Biden's Classified Document Scandal Spencer Brown
So Is This How They Get Rid of Biden? Larry O'Connor
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Guess Who Had Access to Classified Information in Biden's Garage? Katie Pavlich