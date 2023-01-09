Dem Strategist: Negotiating With McCarthy Holdouts Is Like Dealing With 9/11 Masterminds

Democrat strategist Kurt Bardella decided to up the ante on Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw's "terrorists" analogy by comparing the Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holdouts during the Speaker's race as the masterminds behind the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

"Is it hyperbolic to say that what began on January the 6th is continuing today by different means? That is, what was perhaps on January 6 a violent insurrection against our democracy and an attack on the Capitol, but has now morphed to a political insurrection by those who were elected by those very same people, by that base?" MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin added.

"It's not hyperbolic because that's exactly what's happened here," Bardella replied.

"Now we've seen for the last four days, the Speaker of the House now, the leader of the Republican Party negotiate with the terrorists, give in to the terrorists. Imagine if after 9/11 our government was negotiating with people who were the architects of that terrorist attack. That's what Kevin McCarthy has done and not only has he negotiated with them, he's given them more power, more authority," he added.

McCarthy became Speaker of the House after agreeing to, among other things, setting up a Church-style committee to investigate abuses by the FBI and other intelligence agencies. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been tapped to lead the committee.