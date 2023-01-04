Dan Crenshaw Latest Insult Towards McCarthy Holdouts Has Got People Fired Up
Tipsheet

Mayorkas: CBP Is 'Managing' the High Number of Illegal Crossings

Julio Rosas
January 04, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a virtual interview with the Washington Post on Wednesday Customs and Border Protection agents are able to manage the continued high number of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mayorkas assured the Biden administration will be ready for when Title 42 is eventually lifted. The public health order was once again prevented from being lifted at the end of the year after the Supreme Court ruled it will be in place for now until the ongoing legal challenges about it are concluded.

"There's no question that the number of encounters that we are experiencing at the border is straining our system. And this harkens back to the question you previously posed, which is we are operating within a system that is fundamentally broken," Mayorkas said.

"Within the broken immigration system that we are operating, we are managing the number of encounters and we are prepared to address the end of Title 42. We've been preparing for this since well beyond last year," he added.

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) tweeted on Monday Border Patrol had their "busiest December in history and one of the busiest months ever, even though Title 42 is still in place and December is typically the slowest month of the year."

"Biden has intentionally flooded our country with illegal aliens. We now have a 2+ million case immigration court backlog. The vast majority of cases are fraudulent claims, all by design. It will take years to clean up, even if the onslaught at the border stops today. It won't," NBPC added.

