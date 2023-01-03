New Twitter Files Shows 'How Twitter Let the Intelligence Community In,' and Boy...
Trump's Ex-WH Chief of Staff: Anti-McCarthy Rebels Have No Plan
Ballot Mania: Anti-McCarthy Rebels Are Making the Most of This Day
Accused Idaho Killer’s Neighbor Says He ‘Never Slept’
Kevin McCarthy Loses Ground on Third Ballot
What Caused a San Francisco Woman to Have a Total Meltdown While Riding...
More Damning Claims Come Out Against How Biden Family Is Treating Hunter's Daughter
Shipping Containers Used As Border Wall Are Being Removed
Kevin McCarthy Comes Up Short Again As Speaker Race Heads to Third Ballot
Documented Sexual Abuse at California Prep School Will Not Be Prosecuted: Report
We Have an Update on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's Scary Medical Emergency Last...
Kari Lake Responds to Video of Katie Hobbs Laughing During Swearing-in Ceremony
Virginia Dems Take Credit After Youngkin Delivers on Key Campaign Promise
A Democratic Governor Is Planning to Send Migrants to NYC and Chicago
BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Fails to Win Speaker Race in First Round
Tipsheet

Shipping Containers Used As Border Wall Are Being Removed

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 03, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Shipping containers that were being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona to fill in gaps along the unfinished border wall are being removed following a lawsuit from the federal government and Katie Hobbs (D) officially becoming the governor.

Arizona agreed to remove the shipping containers because they had been placed on federal land. The containers have been placed to prevent illegal crossings into the state in areas such as Yuma and Coronado National Forest.

NewsNation reports the state had paid around $100 million to install the containers and it will now cost $76 million to remove them. Border Patrol agents say while illegal crossings increased when they were in place, they were forced to go to one area to gain access to the United States, near the Cocopah Reservation. Now with the ad-hoc wall gone, the gaps will appear once again and agents will have to respond to multiple areas.

Environmental groups opposed the shipping containers at the border because they said the placement had a negative impact on animals who regularly cross the U.S.-Mexico border and plant life.

The removal of the improvised border wall comes at the same time Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector were shot at from Mexico on Monday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated no one was injured and police in Mexico did not find any suspects.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin McCarthy Loses Ground on Third Ballot Spencer Brown
More Damning Claims Come Out Against How Biden Family Is Treating Hunter's Daughter Rebecca Downs
What Caused a San Francisco Woman to Have a Total Meltdown While Riding a Bike Matt Vespa
We Have an Update on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's Scary Medical Emergency Last Night Matt Vespa
Accused Idaho Killer’s Neighbor Says He ‘Never Slept’ Madeline Leesman
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kevin McCarthy Loses Ground on Third Ballot Spencer Brown